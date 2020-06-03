Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan Or Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar; Better On Screen Pair?

Deepika Padukone-Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar are two highly popular on screen pairs. The stars have worked together on numerous projects. While Deepika Padukone was paired opposite Saif Ali Khan in four films, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar have tickled the funny bone of the audience with their six rom-com films. Read on to know which on-screen jodi has set the Box Office on fire.

Better on-screen duo?

Deepika Padukone & Saif Ali Khan's projects

Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan marked their first collaboration with a 2009 release Love Aaj Kal. The rom-com, directed by Imtiaz Ali, bagged praises from the critics and the audience. It is reported that the Imtiaz Ali directorial made an estimated amount of ₹66 crores at the BO. The duo joined hands for their second collaboration for a 2011's social-drama, Aarakshan, which also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, among many others.

As per reports, the critically acclaimed film closed its account after collecting an estimated amount of ₹41 crores. After that, Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan joined hands for 2012 and 2013 releases, Cocktail and Race 2, which were their third and fourth collaborated ventures. Both these projects did a good business. According to the Box-office India report, Cocktail collected an estimated amount of ₹74 crores, meanwhile, Race 2's collection is around ₹93 crores.

Katrina Kaif & Akshay Kumar

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar, who are gearing up for their upcoming flick Sooryavanshi, have shared the screen space in six successful projects of their career. Though the duo was first seen on screen in 2006's Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, it was 2007's Namastey London that managed to gain audience love. Apart from Namastey London, the film Welcome that released later the same year was also a commercial hit. If reports are to be believed then, Namastey London and Welcome earned an estimated amount of ₹37 crores and ₹70 crores, respectively.

The two successful projects established them as one of the most popular on screen pairs. After giving two hits in 2007, the duo romanced each other on screen for three years back-to-back. One out of three of their films, Tees Maar Khan failed to impress the audience. Though Singh Is King(2008) and De Dana Dan(2009) performed well at the BO, Tees Maar Khan(2010) was a debacle at the BO.

