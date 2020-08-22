Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Shoot To His Big Donation, Know What He Was Up To This Week

Akshay Kumar has been very active on social media this week. The actor took social media by a storm by updating his fans about his upcoming movies and projects. He showed that the shooting of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom has resumed and he is back on set. He further revealed that all the COVID 19 precautions are being followed on the sets of the film. Here is a look at what Akshay was up to this week:

Bell Bottom shooting resumes

Akshay Kumar took to his social media account and revealed that the shooting of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom has resumed. The film’s shoot was halted due to the COVID 19 pandemic lockdown. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Vaibhav Choudhary. Check out the posts by Akshay Kumar revealing that the film’s shooting has resumed:

Akshay Kumar on Into the Wild

Akshay Kumar also posted an update about how he would be appearing on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. The actor posted a short promo of himself with Bear Grylls from their upcoming episode of Into The Wild. Check out the post below:

Akshay Kumar's I-Day wishes

Apart from these, Akshay Kumar also wished netizens on Independence Day and on Ganesh Chaturthi. The actor posted a picture on Independence Day with the cast of his upcoming film, Bell Bottom. Akshay Kumar urged his fans to continue maintaining social distancing. Check out the posts below:

#HappyGaneshChaturthi to you and your family. Please continue maintaining social distancing, avoid inviting people home and visiting people’s homes. May our Vighnaharta help us tide over these difficult times 🙏 Ganpati Bappa Morya! pic.twitter.com/t92scLsf2D — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 22, 2020

Akshay Kumar's Assam flood relief donation

Akshay Kumar was in news for having donated Rs 1 crore for Assam Flood Relief. Apart from Assam, Akshay Kumar also contributed Rs 1 crore to Bihar CM Relief Fund as well, in order to help the two states in flood situations. Sarbananda Sonowal, the Chief Minister of Assam, took to his Twitter account and thanked the actor for his contribution. Check out the tweet below.

Thank you @akshaykumar ji for your kind contribution of ₹1 crore towards Assam flood relief. You have always shown sympathy and support during periods of crisis. As a true friend of Assam, may God shower all blessings to you to carry your glory in the global arena. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) August 18, 2020

Akshay Kumar celebrates CBI probe in Sushant’s case

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter account and posted an update on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Akshay celebrated the news that SC has directed CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Check out the tweet below.

SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail 🙏🏻 #Prayers — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 19, 2020



