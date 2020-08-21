'Bhanwar' Zee5 Review: Even Karanvir Bohra's Screen-presence Can't Overcome Cliche Plot

Bhanwar is the latest Zee5 release which focuses on the theme of time travel. The web series also marks the directional debut of TV actor, Karanvir Bohra. The name of the series is such because the word 'Bhanwar' means vortex or a wormhole. Here's a review of this sci-fi web show.

Director: Karanvir Bohra

Cast: Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Priya Banerjee, Payal Sodhi

Where to watch: Zee5

Bhanwar plot

Bhanwar is based on the lives of a husband and wife who live a shady life running from the law. However, they soon learn that their new home is the seat of mysterious incidents. Soon they find themselves transported to the future and comes face to face with the fact that they will be murdered. Somehow they manage to come back to the present and now work their way through a plan to prevent their deaths. But the narrative voice's dialogue, "You can change your future but can you change your destiny?" indicates that they were doomed from the start.

Bhanwar Zee5 review

What works?

The concept of time travel in Indian web series is new and intriguing. It has a fresh appeal after the many violent and cop-based series. One will be entertained watching the eight-episode series as a light-watch which are itself relatively short.

Karanvir Bohra's directorial skills also seem fairly adequate. Not to mention, his screen presence is as impressive in Bhanwar as on television. He can convince one in his role of Ranvir Makhija. The chemistry between Karanvir and Priya also add much to the overall flavour of the series.

What doesn't?

The plot of Bhanwar is unnecessarily long. It seems as if the storyline has been stretched to fit a necessary eight-episode requirement. Shooting amid lockdown with limited space and crew seems to have worked out negatively for the Zee5 web series. Priya Banerjee as Kanika also disappoints to some extent. Not to mention the forgettable roles of Teejay Sidhu and Payal Sodhi. Annoying loopholes and repetitive but naive plot also seems to out Bhanwar at a disadvantage which even the brilliant Karanvir Bohra cannot overcome. Not to mention, the constant question of whether Bhanwar is a crime thriller or a sci-fi.

Reviewer Rating: 2/5

