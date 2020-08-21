'Mee Raqsam' Review: Netizens Call It A 'must Watch' & 'cannot Be Missed'

Mee Raqsam recently released on Zee5 Premium today and netizens have flooded social media with the reviews of the film. The film stars Danish Hussain, Aditi Subedi, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakesh Chaturvedi Om among others. Here are reviews by the netizens on various social media platforms, read to know how they liked it.

'Mee Raqsam' plot

Mee Raqsam is a movie that shows the journey of a young girl who wants to learn dancing. The movie shows a father-daughter's bond which is tested by religious intolerance. In the film, Mee Raqsam’s father stands up against his family and community to let his daughter learn Bharatanatyam dancer. He is accused of blasphemy, followed by a social boycott, however, Salim (the father) stands by his daughter.

Netizens review 'Mee Raqsam'

The film was received well by fans and critics alike. Netizens on Twitter flooded the social media platform with praises for the film. Several netizens revealed that they watched the film with their parents and it was an emotional film for them to watch. Check out some of the tweets below.

Everyday I sit with my dad and watch movie with him. We both enjoy. So today we watched “Mee Raqsam”. We loved the movie and the performances too. A must watch film. Best wishes from my father and me. 🙏#NaseeruddinShah @DanHusain #AditiSubedi @azmipictures @AzmiShabana



Dad!👇 pic.twitter.com/5JPSNlVmrk — Armaan Khan (@imarmaankhan) August 21, 2020

in case you've now not watch the trailer of mee raqsam, then move and watch it. don't pass over the fun and watch full film soon on @zee5premium. #MeeRaqsamOnZEE5 — Arti (@ArtiArtioffical) August 21, 2020

Other users praised the acting performances of the cast of the film. Many people appreciated how such a sensitive issue was handled with so much care. Several other netizens were of the opinion that the film is a must watch and should not be missed. Check out some of the tweets below.

Dreams are powerful Such a beautiful film It's us oldies who need to change" thank you for this experie Excited to watch the new Zee5 original

Mee Raqsam On ZEE5 — Raj Raika (@RajRaika55) August 21, 2020

Movie Review- Mee Raqsam

Rating - 4*/5... ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Content available - Zee5



OUTSTANDING - POWERFUL - PATHBREAKING FILM....



Makes you believe that there is a world beside hatred, a world meant for love and dance...Emotional and Mindblowing film#MeeRaqsam #MeeRaqsanReview pic.twitter.com/gq1hVFhRkt — Rohitt Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) August 21, 2020

Mee Raqsam-Zee5 Short Review

Mee Raqsam frm @AzmiShabana productions and directed by Baba Azmi is easily one of the best films of 2020 and its a MUST WATCH! MEE RAQSAM means I DANCE! And it dances all the way to your hearts with innocence and simplicity!@ZEE5Premium

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/ojUUl5paEx — Vitamin DC (@chaudharydeepak) August 21, 2020

It's a heartwarming tale of a Muslim Girl Mariyam who loves BharatNatyam dance but is opposed by her family and community people except for her father Salim, who is a tailor with a meagre income, but continuously supports her even at the cost of facing the community boycott (2/3) — Vitamin DC (@chaudharydeepak) August 21, 2020

'Mee Raqsam' IMDb Review

Numerous fans rated the film and a user reviewed the film on IMDb. Users rated the film 7.2/10. The review on the platform read that script of the film is very well written. The user also praised the acting performances of the actors and especially appreciated the equation between the characters of father and daughter shown in the film. the user also praised the cinematography and editing of the film. Check out the review by the user below.

'Mee Raqsam' Cast

The film stars Danish Hussain, Aditi Subedi, Naseeruddin Shah, Rakesh Chaturvedi Om among others. The film is directed by Baba Azmi. The film has been written by Husain Mir and Safdar Mir and is available to stream on Zee 5.

