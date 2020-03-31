Akshay Kumar's Most Memorable Moments From His Interviews With Anupama Chopra

Akshay Kumar in several interviews with Anupama Chopra had opened up about his family, upcoming films and more. He also spoke of his few special memories and let his fans in on his personal life. Read on to know some of the best moments of Akshay Kumar from his interviews with Anupama Chopra.

READ:Akshay Kumar's Philanthropic Work Over The Years Proves He's A Man With A Golden Heart

Akshay Kumar's best moments from his interviews with Anupama Chopra

READ:Akshay Kumar And Vidya Balan's Movies Together From 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' To 'Mission Mangal'

1) Akshay Kumar spoke of the audience not wanting to watch serious movies

Years back Akshay had an interview with Anupama. In the interview with Anupama Chopra, Akshay Kumar revealed how he kept coming up with comedy movies as the audience did not want to watch serious films. The actor also spoke of how he had tried different roles and distinct topics but unfortunately, the numbers did not come as expected and thus they had to resort to comedy films.

READ:Akshay Kumar Says His Donation For COVID-19 Relief Is From His Maa To 'Bharat Maa'

2) Akshay Kumar speaks on his taste in fashion

In another interview with Anupama Chopra, Akshay revealed how he loves shoes and has more than 40-50 pairs. He also spoke of his love for sunglasses. Kumar also unveiled the fact that he has loved all his costumes from all his films so far. The actor also comically revealed how after every shoot he asks the crew members to send some of his favorite costumes home. Akshay Kumar ended the video by talking of his love for track pants and finding them to be very forgiving.

READ:Netizens Slam Akshay Kumar's 'Canadian Citizen' Critics As Star Donates 25 Crore For India

3) Akshay Kumar spoke of his father's obsession with his films

Akshay Kumar, when asked about his family, spoke of his father's obsession with his films. He spoke of his father watching every film of his for at least 14 times. He also opened up about his family's ritual of seeing his films on the first day with the whole family. Akshay Kumar also, among many other things, went on to speak about him owning the 'Big' screen since his very first film, Saugandh.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.