Akshay Kumar Says His Donation For COVID-19 Relief Is From His Maa To 'Bharat Maa'

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar recently donated ₹25 crores from his savings for the Prime Minister Cares fund set up to help those affected severely due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Akshay Kumar on Twitter disclosed that he will be making the donation of the huge sum. However, in an interview, he stated that the donation is on the behalf of his mother.

Baby actor Akshay Kumar in an interview reportedly stated that he is nobody to do charity or make any donation. He further added that as Indian’s we call out motherland ‘Bharat Maa’. He added that this contribution is on the behalf of his mother for the motherland. Akshay Kumar went on to say that his reason behind contributing to the cause and his gestures are unable to express.

Akshay Kumar’s donation

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Netizens Slam Akshay Kumar's 'Canadian Citizen' Critics As Star Donates 25 Crore For India

Akshay Kumar left his fans in awe after he announced that he will be donating such a huge sum. His wife, Twinkle Khanna also took to the social media account to praise her husband. In the post, she wore that Akshay Kumar’s intentions are just to give something to those who have nothing. In the post, she wore that her husband makes her proud.

Twinkle Khanna mentioned that when she spoke to Akshay Kumar about donating such a huge sum. Akshay Kumar replied that he came to the showbiz with nothing and now that he has something he doesn’t wish to hold back from giving something to those who need it. Check out Twinkle Khanna’s Twitter post.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Drives Twinkle Khanna To Hospital, Latter Says 'don't Be Alarmed'; Watch

Fan reactions

25 crores 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 akshay kunar for u all guyssssssss ,bade dilwala , many were trolling him, now look at this huge amount for society's welfare 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Proud to be ur fan sir ❤❤❤ — 🌸 𝐒𝐚𝐑𝐮𝐮 🌸ˢᵒᵒʳʸᵃᵛᵃⁿˢʰⁱ🌸 (@Khiladi_ki_saru) March 28, 2020

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar Donates Rs 25 Cr To 'PM CARES' Fund Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; PM Modi Replies

You really are a man with the golden heart ❤ — Akshay Kumar Italy (@akkikumaritaly) March 28, 2020

Akshay Kumar’s fans have complimented him for his gesture. Netizens have stated that Akshay Kumar has a golden heart and that he has a big heart as well. Many of his fans have stated that he has done a very noble and generous gesture especially in the time of need as the nation battles with coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the actor went on to say that they are proud of him for making a contribution of such a huge amount.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Khanna Says,'the Man Makes Me Proud' As Akshay Donates Rs 25 Cr For 'PM CARES'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.