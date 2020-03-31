Akshay Kumar's Philanthropic Work Over The Years Proves He's A Man With A Golden Heart

Actor Akshay Kumar has always managed to impress audiences with his roles in several movies. Seems like fans are not just impressed by his acting skills but they are also impressed by the humanitarian work he does. Akshay Kumar is known to be a man with a golden heart.

Akshay Kumar recently donated a sum of ₹ 25 crores to the PM Cares Fund for people that are affected by the novel coronavirus. The actor also urged fans to do their bit to help the country and be a citizen. But it is not just this time that the actor has come forward to help, here’s taking a look at the times when Akshay Kumar helped the country and its people with his donation.

The man makes me proud. When I asked him if he was sure as it was such a massive amount and we needed to liquidate funds, he just said, ‘ I had nothing when I started and now that I am in this position, how can I hold back from doing whatever I can for those who have nothing.’ https://t.co/R9hEin8KF1 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) March 28, 2020

Flood Relief Funds

Mid last year when Kerala, Assam and Chennai were left devastated as they were hit by floods that severely affected several families as they lost their houses, land, crops, many people lost their lives. The state government did all that they could to help the country, they asked help from the citizens to help state rise again. Akshay Kumar reportedly donated a sum of ₹ 1 crore each to not just Kerala but also Assam and Chennai who were facing the same.

Absolutely heartbreaking to know about the devastation by floods in Assam.All affected, humans or animals,deserve support in this hour of crisis.I’d like to donate 1cr each to the CM Relief Fund & for Kaziranga Park rescue.Appealing to all to contribute @CMOfficeAssam @kaziranga_ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019

Home for Trans genders

Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in the film Laxxmi Bomb where he will portray the role of a transgender. Earlier, the director of the film Raghava Lawrence shared on his Facebook about how Akshay Kumar will be providing a home to the transgender community. It is reportedly said that Akshay Kumar will donate Rs. 1.5 crores.

Donated To Farmers

A few years back, the state of Maharashtra was severely hit by one of the worst droughts. It resulted in farmers committing suicide as they were unable to pay for a living. As per reports, Akshay Kumar donated ₹ 90 Lakh to help about 180 farmers.

