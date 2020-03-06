Akshay Kumar's Best Scenes From 'Khakee' That You Must Check Out

Khakee features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Tushar Kapoor, and Aishwarya Rai in the lead roles. This 2004 action-thriller flick revolves around an Indian police team which is on a mission to catch a terrorist and bring him from a town in Maharashtra to the city of Mumbai. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Khakee garnered a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. It was termed a hit by Box Office India. We have compiled some of Akshay Kumar’s most unforgettable scenes from the movie that you must check out:

Akshay Kumar’s most unforgettable scenes from Khakee

The most patriotic moment

DCP Anant Kumar Shrivastav (Amitabh Bachchan) realises that his team has no tools left. Suddenly, Senior Inspector Shekhar Verma (Akshay Kumar) brings Iqbal Ansari (Atul Kulkarni) and plans to throw him away. DCP calls him mad and asks him to wait for the police to arrive. Shekhar says they cannot wait for them as it is too risky. But DCP assures him that they will fight and tells him the meaning of wearing Khakee. Shekhar gets annoyed and criticises DCP’s work. He questions his integrity. Despite the disrespect, DCP orders to keep Iqbal alive. This is considered by fans and critics to be one of the most patriotic moments in Khakee.

Shekhar smells something fishy

Shekhar scolds Ashwin for running after the professor. Another policeman thanks god for saving Ashwin. However, Shekhar smells something fishy. He wonders why did the professor not flee. Ashwin then becomes nervous. He asks who was nearby the jeep when everyone was rushing. He stops it and gets out only to find a bomb attached beneath the jeep. He asks the other police vehicle to move behind before the bomb explodes. This is considered one of the most riveting moments in the film.

Mahalakshmi kills Shekhar

Mahalakshmi (Aishwarya Rai) backstabs Shekhar. She was always with Yeshwant, who played his old father, to betray the police. While DCP is overhearing everything on this mobile phone, he orders Shekhar to leave that place. However, Shekhar stays there and tells them to kill him. He asks Mahalakshmi to shoot him. He keeps staring into her eyes when she gets a gun from Yeshwant’s hand and points the gun at him. On the other side, DCP realises that Shekar has been killed and rushes the car towards that place. This is the best scene in Khakee as it marks a turning point.

