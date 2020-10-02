Akshay Kumar wraps up the shooting for 'Bell Bottom', says 'it’s time to head back'

Actor Akshay Kumar who recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of his next spy thriller film Bell Bottom in the UK, shared a picture from the private airport while returning back to the country. The actor shared a picture with his leading lady Vaani Kapoor from the airport where the two can be seen striking a pose together with the plane behind them.

Akshay Kumar wraps up Bell Bottom shooting schedule

While captioning the post, the actor wrote, “Mission accomplished! After a long but fruitful schedule, grateful to have shot and completed #Bellbottom during the pandemic! Now it’s time to head back.” Now since the filming has been completed, Pinkvilla reported that the makers have decided to launch the teaser of the film in the first week of October. After the completion of the film, the makers have planned to give the fans an insider's glimpse into the world they have created.

According to a source of the leading entertainment portal, the Bell Bottom team has decided to launch a 1-minute long teaser for the audiences. According to the source, the team has already cut out the promo and is now giving some finishing touches to it. The source revealed that the makers have planned to unveil the promo on October 4, but due to the technicalities involved in music and editing, it can delay a day or two.

But the teaser is sure to surprise the audience in the first week of October. The source at last informed that it was Akshay and Jackky's idea to launch a teaser almost six months away from its release.

Bell Bottom, directed by Ranjit Tiwari, is based on the plane hijacks that took India by a storm in the early 1980s where Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent. Bell Bottom is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. The upcoming movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is set to release on April 2, 2021. The movie is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh.

(Image credit: Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)

