Akshay Kumar: Raju's Best Comic Scenes From 'Phir Hera Pheri'

Hera Pheri movies are among the most popular comedy films in Bollywood. There are numerous memes available online on the different comedy sequences of the second installment of the series, titled Phir Hera Pheri. The lead characters Raju, Shyam and Babu Rao, essayed by Akshay Kumar, Suneil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, respectively, have tickled the funny bone of the audience with their sense of humour. Khiladi Kumar's character Raju has delivered a good share of comedy scenes in the film. Here is a list of a few scenes of Raju from the Neeraj Vora-directorial:

Akshay Kumar's Phir Hera Pheri is a laughter riot

Raju selling 'schemes' to gullible Pappu

After a brief introduction of all the significant characters in the film, the story gears when Anuradha played by Bipasha Basu traps Raju in the illusion of doubling his money. Greedy by his nature Raju was managing to collect the amount required for the chit fund scheme. Confused Raju ends up crossing paths with a local goon Pappu. Setting the plot to fool him he shares the money double in 25 days idea. How can fans of the series and memers forget the dialogue Cheekh Cheekh Ke Scheme Bata De Sabko. Look how he fools, Pappu.

Where they make fun of the villain

Here, the villain of the film enters the screen. The personality of Tiwari Seth sets the premises where the audience expects to watch some action but it turns out to be a laughter riot. As soon as he starts talking, the lead characters are shocked. Though the helpless trio wanted a favour from Tiwari, they did not miss the opportunity to make fun of him without making it obvious for him while singing Gaata Rahe Mera Dil.

When Raju does not have Rs. 1,000 change

After watching this scene, fans of the series might experience a throwback moment remembring the epic fighting scene of the trio. In the scene, Raju informs Shyam and Babu Bhaiya that how he managed to get the food for them and that's where the chaos starts. Babu Bhaiya's innocence and Raju's smartness in perfectly balanced with Shyam's intelligence. Raju is again in trouble because he does not have Rs. 1000 change.

