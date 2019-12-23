Akshay Kumar's Iconic Song 'Chura Ke Dil Mera' To Be Recreated In 'Hungama 2'

In the year of full of remixes and remakes, the filmmakers of Bollywood have broken another big news in 2019. The iconic movie titled Hungama, which was a major hit in 2003 is set to get a remake. According to reports, Akshay Kumar's memorable song Chura Ke Dil Mera is getting a rebooted version in Hungama 2.

According to reports, Chura Ke Dil Ke Mera will be a glamorous, fun and peppy dance track. Reports also say that the remix version will be sung by Anu Malik’s daughter Anmol. The song will reportedly star Shilpa Shetty, who will be a part of the silver screen after 13 years. Anu Malik, while interacting with an entertainment portal said that it was a moment of nostalgia for him as it has been so many years since he had composed the song. Meanwhile, the reboot of Chura Ke Dil Mera from Main Khiladi Tu Anadi in Hungama 2 will be shot from January next year in 2020 after Priyadarshan comes to Mumbai.

Reports say that Anu Malik, who holds credits for Chura Ke Dil Mera's original composition, has already started working on its rebooted version. For the uninitiated, Meezaan Jaffrey, who was seen in Malal alongside Sharmin Segal, has been reportedly finalised as the lead actor in Hungama 2. The 2003 release Hungama was also helmed by Priyadarshan. The movie, starring Akshaye Khanna, Rimi Sen, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles, was a super hit at the box office.

