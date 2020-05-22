David Warner Involves Mother Lorraine With Family In 'Banana Drop' TikTok Video: Watch

Australian cricketer David Warner seems to have turned into a professional at making TikTok videos these days while he is away from the pitch due to the coronavirus pandemic. The left-handed opener is keeping himself busy during the quarantine by creating entertaining content with his family. David Warner is uploading a TikTok video almost every day to keep his million fans around the world entertained.

David Warner's mother Lorraine Warner joined the Australian in his latest TikTok video. David Warner's mother appeared with her son in a 'banana drop' video with the rest of Warner's family.

Also Read | David Warner Recreates Iconic Fox 20th Century Intro Music In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

Another David Warner TikTok video with family

David Warner's daughters and wife can also be seen in the humorous TikTok video. The family seemed to have nailed the 'banana drop' theme as everyone in the video looks to have a good time.

Also Read | David Warner Pulls Off 'Thor' Act In Style In Avengers-inspired TikTok Video: Watch

List of SRH star David Warner TikTok videos

David Warner has posted plenty of TikTok videos while being under quarantine. David Warner recently surprised his SRH fans with his special dance video while wishing Telugu cinema's superstar Jr NTR. David Warner can be seen grooving to one of Jr NTR's famous songs with his wife. The video went viral within no time and SRH fans were left in awe of the Australian.

Also Read | David Warner Dances With Family On Popular Punjabi Song In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

David Warner was all set to lead the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad again this season before the coronavirus pandemic suspended the season. David Warner returned to SRH in 2019 after being dropped in 2018 following the 'Sandpapergate' incident which took place in South Africa in 2018. David Warner has won the IPL in 2016 with SRH and has been handed the Orange Cap thrice in his overall IPL career.

Also Read | David Warner Dresses Up As Baahubali In A Hilarious TikTok Video; Watch