Kevin Pietersen Gives David Warner Competition By 'losing His Head' In Latest TikTok Video

The coronavirus lockdown has deprived athletes of having their regular training session as well as bringing the sporting activities to a standstill. Cricket also has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic leaving cricketers with no choice but to stay indoors and spend time on social media.

Amid lockdown, Australia's opening batsman David Warner and former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen have been gathering attention due to their various TikTok videos. While Kevin Pietersen TikTok videos do not appear every day, David Warner TikTok videos have been appearing every other day and is being well received by fans.

Kevin Pietersen TikTok video

In the latest Kevin Pietersen TikTok video, the cricketer gives the impression that his neck has detached from his body and his head is sliding down the staircase on its own, with his rest of the body part stationary at one position. Apart from Kevin Pietersen TikTok videos, fans have managed to get a glimpse of the former cricketer during his Instagram live chat with many cricketers including Indian captain Virat Kohli. Here is the latest Kevin Pietersen TikTok video -

Recently, the Kevin Pietersen TikTok profile received 5.5 million views and the cricketer decided to celebrate the feat by grooving to the famous Bollywood track Kukkad from the 2012 movie Student Of the Year featuring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra plays in the background.

If that wasn't enough, another Kevin Pietersen TikTok video emerged in which the cricketer can be seen grooving to AR Rahman's song Ottagathai Kattiko from 1993 Tamil film Gentleman. In the video, Pietersen can be seen trying to gauge the beat at the beginning but moments later he shows his dancing skills.

David Warner TikTok videos so far

With no Indian Premier League (IPL) action taking place due to coronavirus, David Warner has been busy making videos on TikTok, which has been liked not only by fans but also his IPL side Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have even shared his videos. David Warner announced his arrival on TikTok last month and along with his daughter Indi, he danced on Katrina Kaif's Sheila ki Jawaani.

He also performed to Butta Bomma from Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramaloo and Telugu song Ramuloo Ramulaa. Recently, Warner was seen grooving to a Punjabi song in which he and his family performing a "glow in the dark" dance on Guru Randhawa's Slowly Slowly.

