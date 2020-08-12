Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer & Film Release Dates Out; Read Details Here

Laxmmi Bomb is one of the most anticipated movies this year, and the trailer of the film will be out soon. Moreover, the release date of the film has also been revealed and fans of the actor have been going gaga over it. Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of superhit Tamil film Kanchana.

'Laxmmi Bomb' release dates announced

2019 was a successful year for Akshay Kumar as he gave back to hit films like Mission Mangal, Kesari and Good Newwz. The actor was all set to give his fans a treat with action thriller Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi which got postponed due to COVID 19 pandemic. Laxmmi Bomb, however, would be released directly on digital. The film will soon be hitting the screens and the date of the trailer release has also been revealed.

Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb is one of the 7 films which shall stream on Disney plus Hotstar. Reportedly, number 9 is considered lucky for Akshay Kumar. Which is why, the film will release on September 9th, 2020.

Laxmmi Bomb's trailer release date

The trailer of the film will release on August 18, 2020. Last year, the trailers of two of Akshay’s hit films were dropped on the 18th. The trailers of Mission Mangal and Good Newwz were dropped on 18th of July and 18th of November respectively.

Reportedly, Laxxmi Bomb is releasing on September 9th because it happens to be Akshay Kumar’s birthday as well. Reportedly, a source of a media portal revealed that Laxmmi Bomb is a special film and it is the best gift he will give to his fans on his special day. Reportedly, an official trafe revealed that the hype for Laxxmi Bomb is immense and it’s the first big film to come out online. Reports suggest that record-breaking views are expected on the first day of its release.

Details about 'Laxmmi Bomb'

The Hindi remake of Kaali is being made in Bollywood and stars Akshay Kumar. The film is written and directed by Raghava Lawrence and stars Kiara Advani alongside Akshay Kumar. The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 9th this year.

Akshay Kumar's other upcoming movies

Apart from Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar will now gear up for Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated directorial, Sooryavanshi. He also has Chandraprakash Dwivedi's upcoming flick, Prithviraj in the pipeline. The actor has been also roped in for Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Durgavati, and many more films.

