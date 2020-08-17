Sidharth Malhotra Shares A Goofy Video With Akshay Kumar As 'Brothers' Turns Five; Watch

On Friday, August 14, Sidharth Malhotra took to his social media handle and shared a goofy video featuring Akshay Kumar as their film Brothers clocked five years. In the throwback video, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshay Kumar are seen imitating comedian Gaurav Gera's two famous characters, shopkeeper and Chutki. Akshay Kumar mimicked Chutki while Sidharth played the shopkeeper in the funny video.

Instagramming the video, Sidharth Malhotra wrote a caption, which read, "On #5YearsOfBrothers, here's a throwback to those goofy times during promotions with big brother Akshay paaji!". He tagged Gaurav Gera and Akshay Kumar. Scroll down to watch the video.

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 5 years of Brothers

READ | Here's Akshay Kumar's Net Worth As He Becomes Only Indian In Forbes 2020 Top 10 List

The video-post for Brothers managed to garner more than 1M views. Meanwhile, a section of fans poured love on the lead actors, Sid and Akshay.

On the other side, Akshay Kumar also left a note in Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram comment section, which read, "5 years already! Time really flies...good times". Comedian Gaurav Gera also left a few laughing emotions. His note read, "this was such a surprise when u both made this shopkeeper video .. was araam se partying in delhi when my twitter suddenly started buzzing and my Khushi knew no bounds this was the first shopkeeper made by huge stars (sic)". Many from his 11.4M followers flooded the comments box with laughing emoticons.

READ | Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer & Film Release Dates Out; Read Details Here

'Brothers' cast and details

Along with Sidharth and Akshay, the Brothers cast also featured Jackie Shroff and Jaqueline Fernandez in the lead. The sports-drama was directed by Karan Malhotra under the production banner of Karan Johar's Dharma. The film was a commercial hit.

A peek into Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram

The 35-year-old actor has often shared photos and videos on his social media handle to keep his fans updated with his whereabouts. In one of his recent video-posts, he took the mood 2020 calendar challenge. Earlier, he shared a video of his bare upper body, in which he flaunted his ripped abs and biceps.

Sidharth Malhotra's movies

On the professional front, he was last seen in the Milap Zaveri directorial Marjaavaan, which also starred Tara Sutaria. Reportedly, the action-romance drama did a decent business at the BO. He will be next seen sharing the screen space with his rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani in the biographical movie titled Shershaah. He will be seen playing a double role in the film. The movie is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra.

READ | Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta Have A Special Independence Day Wish From London

READ | Independence Day: Akshay Kumar Hails PM Modi For Sanitary Pads Mention, Praises Govt Work

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.