Akshay Kumar Movies With Kareena Vs His Movies With Katrina; Which Fared Better At The BO?

Akshay Kumar has acted with many leading ladies of Bollywood along with starring opposite newcomer artists as well. He has acted alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan as well as Katrina Kaif in numerous movies. Whose pairing does the audience like more? Take a look at some of their best movies and their box office collections to compare and see for yourself.

Akshay Kumar's movies with Kareena Kapoor

The movie Good Newwz is about two couples trying to conceive through the in vitro fertilisation method. Things take a comic twist when the doctors goof up their IVF process. Apart from Kareena and Akshay, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The movie is directed by Raj Mehta and raked in Rs.2 billion at the box office.

Aitraaz

The movie Aitraaz saw Kareena and Akshay playing the role of a couple where Priyanka Chopra portrays the role of Akshay's female boss and plays a negative character for the first time in her career. The plot focuses on the story of a man filing a sexual harassment case against his female boss. The movie garnered ten nominations at the IIFA awards and was a massive hit at the box office collecting Rs. 26 crores.

Ajnabee

Ajnabee marked the first association of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor together while it also marked Bipasha Basu's debut in Bollywood. The film starred Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar and Bipasha Basu in the leading roles. It showcased the story of a couple and how they meet with some mysterious people and get involved with a murder charge. Ajnabee raked in Rs 33.3 crores at the box office.

Kambhakkt Ishq

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar starred in the leading roles in the Sabir Khan directed movie Kambhakkt Ishq. The story is about an Indian stuntman and a doctor's journey of love and acceptance. The movie raked a business of Rs.84 crores at the box office. The film was bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and the movie featured Hollywood superstars like Sylvester Stallone and Denise Richards in a cameo.

Akshay Kumar's movies with Katrina Kaif

Welcome is considered to be one of Anees Bazmee's most successful films. The movie starred an ensemble cast of accomplished actors like Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar and Paresh Rawal playing pivotal characters in the movie. The movie revolved around how a thug gets her sister married into a respectable family and the hilarious situations that follow. The film also almost reached the Rs.100 crore mark at the box office.

Singh is Kinng

Singh is Kinng was a 2008 comedy film that revolved around the life of Happy Singh (played by Akshay Kumar) who goes to a foreign country in the search of his friend and bumps into Katrina Kaif instead. The movie was said to be an unofficial remake of Jackie Chan's movie titled Miracles. It was declared as a super hit in India crossing the Rs.100 crore mark at the box office.

Namastey London

Katrina Kaif got her first break in Bollywood with Namastey London opposite Akshay Kumar. While Akshay Kumar was seen as a fun-loving loud Punjabi Boy, Katrina Kaif was seen as a spoilt British girl. The film collected an estimated amount of Rs.71 crores at the box office.

