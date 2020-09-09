Akshay Kumar Gets A Sweet Birthday Wish From 'Patiala House' Co-star Anushka Sharma

Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar has turned a year older today, September 9, 2020. And to mark this day several celebs, co-stars and fans have taken to their respective social media handle to wish the birthday boy. Among the many, Anushka Sharma also took to her Instagram handle to share a sweet birthday wish for her co-star Akshay Kumar.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka shared a collage where one can notice two lovely pictures in it. In the first picture, one can see Anushka and Akshay giving a quirky pose. The picture is a still from their film Patiala House. The second picture is a solo pic of the birthday boy, In the picture, Akshay can be seen giving an intense look sporting a white shirt. He also opted for well-gelled hair and a well-trimmed beard.

Along with the post, Anushka penned a sweet birthday wish for the actor. She wrote, Happy Birthday! Have a splendid one @akshaykumar. Take a look at the post below.

Akshay and Anushka’s equation

The duo shares a good rapport with each other. They also shared screen space in the film Patiala House where fans and viewers lauded their on-screen chemistry. Apart from that, they have also seen spotted on several occasion having a fun banter with each other. Also, during many interviews, Akshay and Anushka go on to praise each other for their work and talent.

Seems like Anushka is not the only co-star who penned a sweet birthday wish for the actor. Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor and many more extended their heartfelt wishes for the birthday boy. Bebo shared a throwback picture of Akshay and Karisma Kapoor. Along with the post, the actor also revealed how she met him and how happy she has him as the ‘best’ co-star. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the film titled Zero alongside Katrina Kaif in lead roles. And she is yet to confirm her upcoming projects. However, over the past months, the actor turned producer has been giving fans and viewers some exciting content as her production company, Clean Slate Films, released the much-acclaimed series and film, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul on the OTT platform such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.

