Anushka Sharma Indulges In Some Floral Fun With Filters On Instagram; See Pic Here

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram handle, on Thursday, to share a fun boomerang video of herself. The actor seems to be enjoying her time at home with her husband Virat Kohli. This boomerang video of Anushka is all things floral and it's sure to brighten up your day.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka can be seen enjoying an Instagram floral filter and it’s too cute miss. The actor’s face is entirely covered with different flowers, ranging from sunflower to orchids and many more. Anushka opted for a white long sleeves top and also a middle parting hairdo. Check out the post below.

Also read | Anushka Sharma's Photoshoot Surely Going To Make You Miss The Sun, Sand And Beaches

Apart from this post, Anushka has often shared pictures of her having fun with various Instagram filters. She also goes on to try several challenges and games. Recently, the actor played the 'Guess the Gibberish' challenge and the video was taken the internet by storm.

The actor has managed to get the most out of her free time despite the lockdown. She has been working out at home, playing board games with her family, and so much more. She also shares mushy pictures with Virat and they keep shelling out major couple goals.

Earlier to this post, Anushka went on to reveal her morning routine. She revealed that she does the oil pulling method every morning to get rid of the toxins from her body. She also shared pictures of her swishing the oil and at the same time playing her pet dog, Dude. Along with the pictures, she also went on to write about the benefits and the history of the oil pulling method. Check out the post below.

Also read | Deepika Padukone Or Anushka Sharma, Who Styled Red Velvet Saree Better? Pics Inside

On the work front

The actor was last seen in the film Zero alongside Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles. She is yet to confirm her upcoming projects. However, in the past months, the actor turned producer has been giving audiences some exciting content as her production company, Clean Slate Films, has released the much-acclaimed film and series, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul on the OTT platform such as Amazon Prime and Netflix. While she did not star herself in it and just produced it, she did all she could to support the social media series and film. The recently released film Bulbbul received positive reviews from fans and audiences.

Also read | Anushka Sharma Discovers The Face That Can 'launch Thousand Brands'; See Pic

Also read | How To Maintain A Healthy Lifestyle During Lockdown? Anushka Sharma Shares A Few Tips

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.