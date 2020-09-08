On Asha Bhosle's Birthday, Here's An Unseen Pic Of The Singer Which Is Truly Unmissable

Indian playback singer Asha Bhosle has turned a year older today, September 8, 2020. To mark this day, several fans and celebs have been taking to their social media handle to share pictures of the singer along with sweet birthday wishes. Speaking of this, we recently stumbled upon an unseen picture of Asha Bhosle from her younger days which is truly unmissable.

Shared by one of her fan pages, in the picture Asha can be seen striking a sweet pose with her daughter Varsha Bhosle. The duo can be seen sitting on a couch for a candid picture. In the photo, Asha can be seen sporting a printed saree along with golden borders and white blouse. She also completed the look with a simple low ponytail and no makeup.

Asha’s daughter looks too cute in the pic with innocent look. In the picture, Varsha can be seen wearing a white and quirky printed frock. Take a look at this major throwback picture below.

(Image courtesy: filmhistorypics Instagram)

Seeing this post, several fans went on to wish the singer on her special day. The post received several likes and positive comments from fans. One of the users wrote, “Happy Birthday, Asha Ji”, while the other one wrote, “Happy birthday madam”. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, Asha herself goes on to share several other throwbacks and unseen pictures on her Instagram handle. Recently, the singer shared a major throwback picture with her sister Meena. In the post, the duo can be seen striking a candid pose and are all smiles. Take a look at the post below:

About the singer

Asha is known for her songs such as Aankhon Ki Masti, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko, Do Lafzon Ki Hai, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Dil Cheez Kya Hai and many more. However, not only did Bhosle sing over for a thousand Bollywood movies, but she was also credited with recording a few private albums. She has performed many solo concerts in India and abroad. Asha Bhosle has won a myriad of accolades and distinctions. In 2011, she was officially declared by the Guinness Book of World Records as the Most Recorded Artist in Music History. She also received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2000 and the Padma Vibhushan Award in 2008.

