Akshay Kumar All Set To Rule 2021 With These Three Bollywood Biggies

Akshay Kumar is known for appearing in two to four films in a single year. In 2019, he was seen in four films and all of them were box-office hits. After ruling 2019, he is all set to win over 2020 and 2021 as well. His upcoming films are proof! In 2020, Akshay Kumar is set to rule the box office with Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and Prithiviraj. Read to know about the actors’ films that are scheduled to release in 2021.

Akshay Kumar’s films in 2021

Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey will reportedly be a remake of 2014 released Tamil film Veeram starring Ajit Kumar and Tamannah. Earlier, Akshay has enjoyed success with his remakes of South Indian movies. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Bachchan Pandey was earlier scheduled to release in December 2020. But on Aamir Khan’s request to avoid clash with his Laal Singh Chaddha, it has now been pushed to release on January 22, 2021. It was announced with a new poster, see it below:

Atrangi Re

Akshay Kumar has recently announced his upcoming film Atrangi Re, along with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan. It is directed by Aanand L Rai, who has described the film as a musical drama and a project that is close to his heart. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape Of Good Films.

Acclaimed artist A.R. Rahman will compose the music. The story is written by Himanshu Sharma. Atrangi Re is scheduled to release on Valentine’s 2020 and a first look was recently revealed.

Bell Bottom

Bachchan Pandey being postponed affected the release date of Bell Bottom, which was slated to January 22, 2021. The film is said to be a spy thriller, inspired by true events. Earlier it was speculated to be a remake of a Kannada film, but Akshay denied the rumours and tweeted that it is an original screenplay.

The movie is helmed by Ranjit M Tewari. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jacky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is now slated to hit the theatres on April 2, 2021.

