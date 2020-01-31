Akshay Kumar's Movies That Are Rated More Than 7 On IMDb

Akshay Kumar has been giving major hits to the audience. Known for his action sequences and versatility, Kumar aces every genre with grace. According to a leading publication, he was the fourth highest-paid actor in the world in 2019. We have listed down some of Akshay Kumar's movies which are rated over 7 on IMDb.

Here are Akshay Kumar’s highest-rated movies on IMDb

1. Good Newwz

This comedy film stars Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh besides Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Helmed by debutant Raj Mehta, Good Newwz revolves around two families opting for in vitro fertilization. Brimming with hilarious dialogues and bubbly scenes, this movie talks about a serious topic rather lightly. Good Newwz was theatrically released on December 27, 2019, and emerged out to be commercially successful. This Akshay Kumar starrer was highly acclaimed and received 7.6 ratings on IMDb.

2. Baby

This Neeraj Pandey-directorial was released in 2015. Baby stars Kumar in the lead role alongside Taapsee Pannu, Madhurima Tuli, Rana Daggubati, Anupam Kher, and Danny Denzongpa in prominent roles. This action-thriller film garnered positive reviews for its plot and direction. Baby revolves around a secret intelligence team that tries to capture terrorists and diminish their plots. This movie received 8 on IMDb and garnered appreciation for Akshay Kumar’s performance.

3. OMG: Oh My God!

OMG: Oh My God! is an official remake of the 2001 Australian flick The Man Who Sued God. This satirical-comedy film stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. It also features Mithun Chakraborty, Govind Namdeo, Om Puri, and Mahesh Manjrekar in supporting roles. OMG: Oh My God! explores how religion has become a business. It focuses on the existence of God. Besides being critically acclaimed, this movie garnered Paresh Rawal immense applause for his role. Furthermore, his chemistry with Akshay Kumar was widely praised by critics. OMG: Oh My God! is rated 8.2 on IMDb.

4. Airlift

Airlift is considered one of the best movies starring Akshay Kumar. Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, this movie was a major hit at the Box Office. It stars Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, Purab Kohli and Kumud Mishra in prominent roles. The story of Airlift revolves around a true incident. Set in the backdrop of the Gulf War, Kumar portrays an Indian businessman in Kuwait who puts his life at stake to save fellow Indians. Airlift is rated 8 on IMDb.

