Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush's Film 'Atrangi Re' To Clash With THIS Film In 2021

Earlier today, filmmaker Aanand L Rai gave fans a piece of delightful news as he announced his next project titled Atrangi Re. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in lead roles. Aanand took to Twitter posting the announcement video revealing few details of the film.

While fans are super-excited for this venture as it promises to make Valentine's week more romantic in 2021. But seems like the film will face an obstacle at the Box Office as it will clash with another big film at the Box Office.

Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film Atrangi Re is about to clash with filmmaker Shakun Batra's untitled next, which stars Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The thriller will be produced by Shakun along with Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Shakun Batra has directed one of the most acclaimed films of Dharma Productions which is Kapoor & Sons. With this latest movie, he will also turn into a producer. His upcoming directorial is an intriguing relationship drama, which will release during Valentine’s week 2021.

Shakun also said that he is very eager to get back into the director’s chair for his next. He also revealed that his relationship drama will find characters stuck in a morally ambiguous zone. Looking forward to the two big releases seems like fans are going to have a fun time watching these films.

Image courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

