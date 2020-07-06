'Bhagam Bhag' Was Akshay Kumar And Govinda's First Film Together And Other Trivia

From Hera Pheri to Housefull and Bhagam Bhag, Akshay Kumar has truly given Bollywood some of its best comedies. Akshay Kumar movies have been some of the highest-grossing films of Bollywood. Here is some interesting trivia about Akshay Kumar’s movie Bhagam Bhag that was released in the year 2006:

Bhagam Bhag Movie trivia:

When the movie was initially launched its title was Hasna Mana Hain.

Actor Suniel Shetty was initially going to play Govinda’s character. Further, Suniel Shetty was also going to produce the film. However, Hero No. 1 actor Govinda casually mentioned that his career was going downhill and that he needed a good film. Hence the Hera Pheri actor, Suniel Shetty stepped down and offered the role to Govinda.

Even though Govinda was a more senior actor as compared to Akshay Kumar, Akshay Kumar’s name appeared first in the credits section. This was probably because Akshay Kumar had a more prominent role in the film.

Govinda was supposed to have a larger role in the film.

Sushmita Sen was initially signed for the role of the lead actress but she later opted out.

Actress Sameera Reddy was initially going to play the role of Tanushree Dutta.

Bhagam Bhag was Akshay and Govinda’s first film together.

Akshay Kumar revealed that it was Govinda who encouraged him to join the film industry. Before Akshay Kumar had joined the film industry, he was assisting the photographer Jayesh Sheth. During this time, the actor met the Coolie No.1 actor, Govinda. Govinda suggested Akshay take up acting as a career. Akshay was extremely inspired by Govinda and hence decided to take up acting as a career.

Various B-town actors like Ajay Devgan, Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid Kapoor were also considered for this film.

Bhagam Bhag was Arbaaz Khan’s first film with actors like Akshay Kumar and Govinda.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor was initially going to play the role of Arbaaz Khan.

Bhagam Bhag marked Govinda’s comeback in the film industry. The actor was involved in politics for three years before the release of the film.

Govinda was given a famous dialogue from the movie Suhaag. The dialogue was "Gore Gore Mukhde pe Kala Kala Chashma".

The film attained cult status after it was telecasted multiple times.

This film drew its inspiration from the Marathi thriller film, Bindhaast that was released in 1999.

Film director Priyadarshan worked with Govinda for the first time during the shoot of this film.

More about the movie:

Bhagam Bhag was a thriller comedy that was directed by Priyadarshan. The film starred actors like Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Jackie Shroff, Arbaaz Khan, Shakti Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Razak Khan, Sharat Saxena and Asrani. Bhagam Bhag was one of the highest grossers of 2006.

Promo Image Source: Akshay Kumar's Instagram

