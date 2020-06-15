Akshay Kumar hails non-profit student organisation for helping the underprivileged

During the coronavirus lockdown, several people are extending their hand of support to the poor and the needy. Recently Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar hailed Mask for India, a non-profit student organization that is doing their best to help the underprivileged people. He also applauded the efforts of the organization that distributed 2.4 lakhs masks and 3.8 lakh sanitary napkins so far.

Akshay hails non-profit student organisation

Akshay Kumar appreciated the organization which was voluntarily formed by class 10, 11, and 12 students who are doing their best to serve the people. Akshay even shared a link along with his praises for the organization on his Twitter where he urged the people to step up and help the people with their contribution. At last, he concluded the post and wrote that simple efforts made by the people can help save a life amid such a stressful time.

Kudos to @masksforindia,a not for profit student organization formed by Class X,XI & XII students to help the underprivileged.These bright young minds have distributed 2.4 lakh masks & 3.8 lakh sanitary pads so far!Help save lives,one mask at a time.Donate https://t.co/Clzuu92sk8 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 15, 2020



People in the film industry have been trying their best to help the frontline workers by donating in some way or the other. Sometime back, the ace actor donated 500 smartwatches, which help in tracking the symptoms of COVID-19, to Nashik Police on account of protection. He had previously donated 1000 smartwatches to Mumbai Police as the number of positive cases has been shooting up consistently. Nashik Police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil recently expressed his gratefulness over the offering by Akshay Kumar.

He said that he is grateful to the actor for donating 500 smartwatches which will be spread out to the frontline workers who are of 45 years and above in age. He also explained how these watches work and help in getting early attention and medication. The watch provides data related to body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure, which will all be collected on the COVID-19 dashboard. He also added that this dashboard is monitored by the police force. The force will also track health and wellness dashboards which will track BMI and footsteps on a regular basis.

Apart from this, the Bollywood's Khiladi also donated an amount of Rs 45 lakh to help 1,500 members of CINTAA (Cine & TV Artistes Association) who are hit by the coronavirus lockdown in the country.

(Image credit: Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)

