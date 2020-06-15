Anushka Sharma Opposite Akshay Kumar And Salman Khan: Which Pair Was Loved By Fans?

Anushka Sharma is one of the renowned celebrities in Bollywood. She has worked with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan in Patiala House and Sultan respectively. Coincidentally, Anushka Sharma’s first collaboration with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar has been in sports-drama films. Take a look at some more details about Anushka Sharma’s collaboration with Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar and decide which pair was better suited.

Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma’s collaboration

Both the actors worked in Nikkhil Advani’s Patiala House in 2011. The film is about a person name Gattu, who loves to play cricket and even though his father is against him playing the sport, he continues to achieve his dreams. He gets selected for the English cricket team and there comes a point in his life where he has to choose between his dream and his father’s wishes. The role of Gattu is played by Akshay Kumar. Anushka Sharma plays the role of Simran Chaggal, who is Gattu’s love interest. The sports drama film also features Dimple Kapadia, Soni Razdan, Neelu Kohli, Kumud Mishra, late Rishi Kapoor and other actors. As per reports, the film had a budget of ₹26 crores and it earned ₹35.3 crores at the box office. The sports drama film released on February 11, 2011. The movie received mix reviews from the audience. Patiala House has received a rating of 5.6 out of 10 on IMDb. One of the most popular songs from Patiala House is Laung Da Lashkara that featured Akshay Kumar and Anushka Sharma.

Unseen Promotional Poster of 'Patiala House'. pic.twitter.com/TzrPwmV6 — Anushka Sharma FC (@the_asfc) March 28, 2012

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma’s collaboration

Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma were seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Sultan that released on July 6, 2016. Reportedly, the film had a budget of ₹145 crores and it earned ₹623 crores at the box office. The plot of the movie is about an underdog wrestler’s journey, who is looking for a comeback by defeating all odds. The movie is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra. Sultan is one of the highest-grossing Indian films as per reports. Salman Khan plays the role of Sultan and Anushka Sharma plays the role of Sultan’s wife in the movie. The movie’s cast also features Randeep Hooda, Amit Sadh, Marko Zaror, Naveen Ohlyan, Kumud Mishra, Ivan Rodrigues and other actors. The movie is written by Ali Abbas Zafar. The most famous song from the movie is Jag Ghoomeya which is a romantic song sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

