Shakuntala Devi Trailer Release & Other Entertainment News Recap For July 15

Lockdown blues is a serious phenomenon that has affected netizens all across the globe. People are mainly relying on social media platforms and OTT platforms for the purpose of entertainment. However, the lockdown has not prevented celebrities and artists from entertaining their fans. Further, a lot has happened in the Entertainment industry today, from announcements of new releases to striking revelations and heart-warming stories. Here is an entertainment recap of July 15, 2020:

Shakuntala Devi trailer release:

Today, Vidya Balan’s film Shakuntala Devi made a revelation of its trailer. Hours before the release of the trailer, the star cast of the film took to Instagram to share a rather interesting challenge. This challenge asked users to solve a mathematical equation following which they would get to catch an early glimpse of the trailer.

While the trend was started by actress Vidya Balan, the co-actors Jisshu Sengupta, Sanya Malhotra and Amit Sadh also followed her. You can check out Shakuntala Devi’s trailer here:

Bhumi & Konkona's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare to feature on Netflix:

Although the filmmakers had planned a theatrical release, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film will now release on the OTT platform, Netflix. As per reports, the film was approached by several streaming platforms for a direct to digital release. The plot of the film seems to revolve around two cousins. Further, feminism seems to be a key theme of the movie.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara celebrates its nine-year anniversary:

The 2011 multi star-cast film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, is celebrating its 9 year anniversary today. ZNMD celebrated life in all its forms. The film stars actors like Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment.

Naya Rivera's Autopsy reveals the Cause Of Her Death:

As per reports, actor Naya Rivera’s body was found at the Southern California lake yesterday. Naya Rivera was reported missing since the past 6 days. Her son told the investigators that his mother saved him from drowning in Lake Piru before she went missing. Naya Rivera’s death has shocked several people. In a recent autopsy report, it was found that Naya Rivera died due to accidental drowning. Further, there were no signs of traumatic injuries found neither were there indications of drugs or alcohol.

Sonu Sood Rescues a Bengal Trio Stuck in Pune:

The Simmba actor Sonu Sood is said to be a philanthropist. While the actor has helped several migrants to reach their hometowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, he took yet another initiative to help three persons return to Bengal. As per reports, the three people had been stuck in Pune since March. Sonu shared a Tweet which revealed that he would help the people stuck in Pune. You can check out the Tweet here:

Pack your bags brother. Kolkatta is calling 👍 https://t.co/64Pp7JH49C — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2020

