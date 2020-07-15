Who Plays Shakuntala Devi's Daughter, Anupama Banerji In The Biopic? Details Here

Shakuntala Devi's trailer released earlier in the afternoon today, on July 15. The trailer has garnered huge attention as Vidya Balan stole the show with her funky and free-spirited portrayal of the human-computer. However, going on par with her in grabbing the audience's attention seems to be the actor who played her daughter. Here's who played Shakuntala Devi's daughter.

Who is Shakuntala Devi's daughter in the movie?

The teenager and then the woman who is ready to head into a legal battle with her own mother also seems to have drawn quite the attention in the Shakuntala Devi 's trailer. It is none other than the Dangal fame actor, Sanya Malhotra. She seems almost unrecognisable in straight hair with fringes. She also played a younger version of Shakuntala Devi's daughter in the trailer and seemed to look exactly the age.

In an interview with a daily portal, Sanya Malhotra had opened up about playing Shakuntala Devi's daughter. She said she was excited to play the part. She said that most of the job is done by the hair and makeup artists who make sure she looks the part perfectly. It then becomes very easy for her to play the role which is based on a real person. She also praised her director saying she had helped her a lot to understand and get into her character.

Who is Shakuntala Devi's daughter in real?

Shakuntala Devi is survived by her daughter, Anupama Banerji. She is known to live in London and was even there on the sets during the London shoot. According to reports, she got emotional during the shooting of her mother's biopic and also raised Vidya Balan's representation of her. She also said that Vidya's "effortless" performance made her teary.

Shakuntala Devi movie is based on India's woman mathematician. She has been dubbed as the "Human Computer" and also was named in the Guinness Book of World Record. However, the movie also encompasses the scholar's personal life and her strained relationship with her husband and daughter.

The film stars Vidya Balan in the titular role and Sanya Malhotra in the role of her daughter. It also stars Jissu Sengupta and Amit Sadh. It is helmed by Anu Menon and bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment. The movie is slated to have an OTT release on Amazon Prime on July 31, 2020.

