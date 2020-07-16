Vidya Balan On Playing Shakuntala Devi: Calls It Intimidating, Inspirational, Exhilarating

Vidya Balan will soon be playing the role of Shakuntala Devi in the film of the same name, and the trailer of the film has been put out now. In the trailer of the film, Vidya Balan looks convincing as the great mathematician. Fans have praised her look and the nuances in the film which have gone well with the real-life personality of Shakuntala Devi. The upcoming film is a biopic based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, who was known for her incredibly fast calculations in mathematics. The movie has been directed by Anu Menon who is known for her previous work like Four More Shots Please.

Vidya Balan sheds light upon her character of Shakuntala Devi

Speaking about her role and the character of Shakuntala Devi in the film, Vidya Balan mentioned in an interview with a portal that the experience was both intimidating and exhilarating. However, Vidya Balan believed that Shakuntala Devi’s story is quite inspirational and gives one a sense of belief in oneself. Later on, Vidya Balan continued to speak about the online release of the film, mentioning that she is delighted by the fact that Shakuntala Devi will get a direct release on Amazon Prime Video. The actor added that she believes this will help audiences across the globe to watch the film at their own convenience, according to a news portal.

According to a news portal, Shakuntala Devi is the first Indian language biopic to get a global premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The movie has been produced by Sony Pictures Network and Vikram Malhotra. The cast for Shakuntala Devi includes Vidya Balan in the titular role, along with Sanya Malhotra who will be seen playing Shakuntala Devi’s daughter in the film, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta. The screenplay of the movie has been written by Anu and Mayanika Mahtani and the dialogues have been written by Ishita Moitra. The film is expected to be streamed simultaneously in India and over 200 other countries as well. Fans of the film are excited to watch Vidya Balan and the other actors portray the story of the legendary math genius Shakuntala Devi, according to a news portal.

