Akshay Kumar's Shift From A 'hero' To 'villain' In 'Ajnabee' Makes It A Must-watch

Akshay Kumar became a part of a thriller drama movie Ajnabee in 2011. He starred in the movie alongside Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Bipasha Basu. The movie was based on the American thriller movie Consenting Adults. Akshay Kumar's acting was lauded in the movie as he slowly transforms from a protagonist to an antagonist as the film progresses.

ALSO READ | Katrina Kaif And Akshay Kumar's Hit Films That Rocked The Box Office

Best moments of Akshay Kumar from Ajnabee:

Akshay aka Vikram suggests a wife swap with Raj, played by Bobby

Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol, in this scene, discuss their respective wives. While Akshay's character Vikram is married to Bipasha aka Sonia, Bobby's Raj is the husband of Priya, played by Kareena Kapoor Khan. Vikram says that he thinks Raj's wife is better than his as she is innocent. He then jokingly suggests a swap of wives for one night. Raj is enraged at this idea and the two fight.

ALSO READ | Top Akshay Kumar Movies You Can Watch On Amazon Prime

Akshay asks for his birthday gift

It is Vikram's birthday and the four friends go out to celebrate. Vikram and Raj get very drunk as they return home. Vikram asks for one last drink and Raj agrees. Sonia and Priya retire for the night and go back to their houses. Vikram and Raj then drink together. Vikram once again asks to swap their wives for the night. In a drunken stupor, Raj hits him first, but then slowly walks away and goes to Sonia and Vikram's house. Vikram also goes inside Raj's place.

ALSO READ | Top Akshay Kumar Movies Available To Watch On Hotstar

Akshay Kumar chases Kareena Kapoor Khan

After Raj comes to know about the truth of Vikram's plan, he hunts him down on a cruise ship. Sonia is killed by Raj, which angers Vikram. Vikram then fires a shot at Raj which hits him and he falls unconscious. Vikram then runs behind Priya to kill her as well. There is a big chase as Priya runs for her life and Vikram keeps shooting and missing. Finally, Raj, hurt but alive, intervenes and saves Priya. In the end, Vikram gets impaled by the anchor of the ship and dies.

ALSO READ | Laxmmi Bomb: 'Leaked Video' From Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani Film Leaves Fans Super-excited

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.