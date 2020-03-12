Interesting Facts & Trivia About Akshay Kumar' 'Housefull 4' That You Probably Didn't Know

Housefull 4 is directed by Sajid Nadiadwala. The plot revolves around a set of three brothers who are to be married to a set of three sisters. One of the brothers soon starts to realize that they are all reincarnations from many years ago and they are about to marry the wrong girls. There is a lot of lesser-known trivia about the movie Housefull 4. Check out all the trivia of Housefull 4.

Akshay Kumar's movie Housefull 4 Trivia

When the film was announced, it was reported that all actors from the Housefull team will be cast in this film but after the break-up of Sajid Khan and Jacqueline Fernandes, it seems that she was left out for the film Housefull 4.

Akshay Kumar had refused to work with Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar because of their sexual harassment cases.

When Akshay Kumar found out that a female background dancer was molested by the men on set, he asked the dancer to file the complaint to the police.

Johnny Lever slipped during the Jodhpur shoot and hurt him back due to which he was hospitalized.

The signature dance moves in the song "Bala" was inspired by WWE legend Shawn Michael's crotch chop he would do when he was a part of D- Generation X.

During the building of the set, one welder, Solai Karuppan, passed away on August 22nd, 2018. Sajid Nadiadwala donated Rs 35 lakhs to the victim’s family and also paid his all bills.

It was Kriti Sanon's second movie after Raabta (2017) based on the topic of reincarnation.

In all Housefull series, Housefull 4 is the lowest-rated film.

Akshay Kumar is the brand ambassador of Swatch Bharat Abhiyaan, so while shooting at Jaisalmer, he decided to make a toilet in the village.

Bobby Deol had worn a similar outfit in Dharam Veer (1977) when he played younger Dharmendra.

Akshay Kumar's "Bala" look is inspired by King Prithviraj Chauhan's look.

Akshay and Bobby reunite in a comedy after Thank You (2011).

