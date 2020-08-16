Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta have a special Independence Day wish from London

Social media was flooded with messages, pictures and videos to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday. Be it of patriotic songs, hoisting of the tricolour and honouring the numerous heroes who fought for the freedom movement, even the stars of the film industry conveyed their greetings on social media. Despite being in London, even the starcast of Bell Bottom came together and had a special way to convey the message.

Team Bell Bottom wishes Independence Day

Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta posed in colours of the Indian flag, with Huma donning a saffron top, Lara in green and Akshay sporting a white hoodie between them as they struck a pose to honour the tricolour and convey their wishes for Independence Day.

Earlier in the day, the Khiladi had shared an intense message, urging everyone to support the street sellers amid the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic, in his Independence Day wish.

The team of Bell Bottom is the first crew to go abroad for shooting amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The team is scheduled to shoot in London and Scotland, as per reports.

Pictures and videos of the cast arriving with all safety gear at the Mumbai airport for their journey had gone viral at that time. Akshay’s author-wife Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav too were snapped at that time.

Akshay is reuniting with Lara, with whom he has done multiple films, and with Huma after Jolly LLB 2. Bell Bottom also stars Vaani Kapoor. The film is directed by Ranjit Tewari and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, and is said to be a thriller set in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

