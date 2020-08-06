Huma Qureshi Puts Safety First As 'Bell Bottom' Crew Heads To Scotland; See Video

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi recently took to Instagram to update her viewers on how she is getting back to work after a long break. She posted a boomerang video with the cast and crew of the upcoming film Bell Bottom while pointing out how they have been waiting for Akshay Kumar’s arrival. The video has been receiving great response from fans as they are elated to see the actors get back to work.

Huma Qureshi’s Bell Bottom post

Actor Huma Qureshi recently took to Instagram to share a boomerang with the cast and crew of her upcoming film, Bell Bottom. The cast was reportedly flying to Scotland to finish the international schedule planned for the film. In the video posted, Jackky Bhagnani, Ranjit Tewari, Lara Dutta, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Huma Qureshi can be seen blissfully posing for the camera.

They can all be seen wearing proper protective gear, including facemasks, gloves, and face covers, in the fun video put up. They can all be seen lifting up the mask to show their face as they were taking the selfie boomerang. They all have bright smiles across their faces which is being loved by the audience.

In the caption for the post, Huma Qureshi can be seen speaking about putting safety above everything. She has written that this is the team of Bell Bottom and they are waiting for their leading man, Akshay Kumar, to arrive at the airport. She has also mentioned how this has become the new normal due to the ongoing pandemic. Have a look at the video on Huma Qureshi’s Instagram here.

About Bell Bottom

Bell Bottom is an upcoming film that is in the production stage and had been put on halt due to the Coronavirus related lockdown. The film reportedly puts forth a spy story from the 1980s which is expected to take the audience on a roller coaster of emotions. Bell Bottom is being directed by Ranjit Tewari, who has also contributed to the story of the film, along with Suhaib Rao. It stars actors like Huma Qureshi, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor, and Vaibhav Chaudhary in pivotal roles.

