Akshay Kumar's Most Impeccable Comic Scenes From The Movie Tees Maar Khan

Akshay Kumar entered into Bollywood as an action star and quickly became known as the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood. He ventured into the comedy genre in 2000, and he is currently hailed to be one of the top comedy actors in Bollywood. With a well-appreciated comic timing, he has made us laugh for almost two decades now. He will be next seen in Good Newwz along with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Here are a few instances that show Akshay Kumar's impeccable comedic timing from the movie Tees Maar Khan that made fans laugh.

Tees Maar Khan steals the filming equipment:

In this scene, we can see Akshay Kumar using his wit and his evil mind to steal the filming equipment. He uses the same equipment to shoot his fake film. The scene gets funny when he uses the colour to put it in fan and steal the equipment and also strips Chunky Panday off his clothes.

Tees Maar Khan robs the bank:

In this scene, we can see Akshay Kumar telling the story to Akshaye Khanna and telling him to rob the bank. After Akshaye Khanna enters the bank, he goes to a white-looking villager and fights him. But as he cannot speak English, Akshay Kumar puts a chewing gum in his mouth to make it seem like he is speaking in English. This is considered by fans to be one of the funniest scenes in the movie.

Tees Maar Khan takes over the commissioner’s phone:

In one of the scenes, Akshay Kumar takes the police commissioner's phone and talks to his subordinates. He cleverly manipulates his juniors to not attack him. He also asks them to empty their guns so that he can be safe. This is happening while there is chaos during the shooting and everyone wants to be seen in the movie. All of this chaos makes this scene one of the best scenes in the movie.

