Vidyut Jammwal Speaks On The Bollywood 'hierarchy', Says Always Considered An Outsider

Amid the ongoing nepotism debate in Bollywood, actor Vidyut Jammwal who made his Bollywood debut in 2011 with Force opened up about what being an outsider was like in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview with a news agency, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that he was constantly reminded that he was an outsider.

Vidyut Jammwal opens up about the nepotism debate in Bollywood and reveals the industry's "Hierarchy"

Speaking to a news agency, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that he was constantly reminded about being an outsider all the time. He also claimed that there was an undeniable "hierarchy" in the Bollywood film industry. However, Vidyut Jammwal questioned what he could do about it. He added that the only thing he would like to change was that people should not ignore others.

Vidyut Jammwal stated that people need to appreciate everything that they see. According to Vidyut Jammwal, recognising a person's talents and achievements has nothing to do with nepotism, it is just being a good human being. Further, the actor also spoke about featuring on the list of '10 People You Don't Want To Mess With'.

Vidyut Jammwal was the only Indian celebrity to feature on that list. In his interview, Vidyut Jammwal revealed that he received a lot of love and support from his fans, but none from his peers in the industry. He stated that they did not acknowledge it or tweet about it. However, Vidyut Jammwal was not dissuaded by this. Claiming that he had "trained" for this, Vidyut Jammwal stated that when one door closed 100 others opened. That is what he had concluded from his journey in Bollywood. He added that "nobody can stop you".

Disney+Hotstar recently revealed that they would be releasing seven Bollywood films on their platform. To announce the films' release on Disney+Hotstar, several actors from the movies were invited to a massive social media celebration. However, Vidyut Jammwal was excluded from the event in spite of being the lead actor in one of the movies.

Speaking about this incident, Vidyut Jammwal stated that he asked why he was not invited to the event on social media. He was then pleased when he got the answer "in the form that people love me". He added that it was nice to see people support you when you have been wronged. According to Vidyut Jammwal, his question "was answered by the country".

