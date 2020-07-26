Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal Starrer 'OMG - Oh My God!'s' Thoughtful Dialogues

2012's Bollywood release OMG - Oh My God! featured Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead characters. The satirical comedy bagged a positive response for its theme and especially for Paresh Rawal's performance. The dialogues of the film managed to leave a lasting impression. Here are some of the best dialogues from the film that will make you nostalgic. Check out.

Best dialogues from Akshay Kumar-Paresh Rawal's OMG - Oh My God!

Jahan dharm hai na, wahan satya ke liye jagah nahi hai ... aur jahan satya hai truth hai, wahan dharm ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (Where there is religion, there is no space for the truth ... and where there is truth, there is no need for religion over there)

Jaise ek bakht bhagwan ke bina adhoora hota hai ... waise hi bhagwan bhi ek sachche bakht ke bina adhoora hota hai (Like a devotee is incomplete without God ... just like that even God is incomplete without a true devotee)

Maine sirf insaan banaya ... aur insaan ne yeh jaat, paat, dharm, mazhab ka dhanda shuru kiya (I only made humans ... and humans started this business of caste, religion, etc.)

Mazhab insaanon ke liye banta hai ... mazhab ke liye insaan nahi bante (Religion is made for humans ... human is not made for religion)

Main sab dharmon ka aadhar karta hoon ... aur kisi bhi dharm mein maanta nahin (I respect all religions ... and don't believe in any religion)

OMG is considered one of the most thoughtful Akshay Kumar movies. The Umesh Shukla directorial is inspired by a Hollywood film titled The Man Who Sued God, and a Gujarati play titled Kanji Virudh Kanji. The film narrated the story of a Gujarati businessman, who is all atheist.

The twist in the story came when he moved to the court to prove the existence of God. The courtroom drama has thrown many facts behind the idea of the existence of God. The film also highlighted that religions, caste, and other discrimination are man-made.

