Akshay Kumar Is A Loving Husband To Twinkle Khanna And These Instances Are Proof

Akshay Kumar's loving nature has time and again given major husband goals to many. Here are a few reasons why Akshay Kumar is a great husband. Read more

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar, better known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, has spent many glorious decades in the film industry. Apart from being a splendid actor, Akshay Kumar has also been a good husband and father. His loving nature has time and again given major husband goals to many. Here are a few reasons why Akshay Kumar is a great husband.

Akshay Kumar adores Wife Twinkle Khanna and never forgets his Anniversary

Just the way Akshay Kumar looks at Twinkle Khanna to the way they pull each other’s legs. While wishing 'Happy Anniversary' to his wife, he added his quirkiness in the post. Have a look at it.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Good father

On Valentines’s Day, Akshay Kumar tweeted the video of his little girl who can be seen boxing. It was his way to tell everyone how he training her daughter to be tough and strong so that nobody can hurt her. The tweet struck the chord of many and set examples for all the fathers about how to teach their daughters to be strong.

Akshay Kumar loves family vacation

Akshay Kumar tweeted the picture of his family where all four of them can be seen holding each other’s hands and strolling during their vacation in the Maldives. Akshay Kumar has time and again set examples of being a good father and giving time to his family amid his busy shooting schedules. Have a look at the picture here.

Akshay Kumar expressing his love for Twinkle Khanna

While giving an interview about his movie Rustom, Akshay Kumar said how his Twinkle Khanna has been helpful throughout his career. Akshay Kumar further said that it is not that he has to discuss every single script with her but she talks to him and helps in the sorting process. He said that she keeps motivating him all the time.

Akshay Kumar makes his wife proud

Recently Akshay Kumar did the noble world of contributing Rs 25 crores to the coronavirus relief fund. Twinkle Khanna expressed how proud he makes her. Not only he takes care of his family but also contributes towards social causes, be it donating money or spreading awareness through his movies.

