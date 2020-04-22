Akshay Kumar's Financial Help Offer Turned Down By Gaiety Galaxy Theatre Owner?

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all the essential daily activities have stopped. Be it film shootings, corporate offices or theatres, everything has stopped working so as to avoid people getting exposed to this deadly virus. The celebrity fraternity and elite people have been trying their best to help those people whose work is being suffered due to the lockdown. Akshay Kumar, who donated a total of ₹25 crores in the PM Care Fund, recently offered financial help to the owner of Gaiety Galaxy, however, reportedly the owner Manoj Desai has politely turned down the offer.

In a media report earlier it was stated that Manoj Desai, who owns the Maratha Mandir, has taken a bank loan to provide salaries to his employees. As per reports, this is the reason why Akshay Kumar made a call to him. Reportedly, Manoj Desai informed that he has denied to Akshay’s offer right now. According to the media report, Desai said that it's magnanimous on Akshay’s part to have done the same and he is honoured that the actor called him. He added that he really loves and respects him for what he did, even his donation to PM Cares Fund is laudable.

As per the report, the owner of Gaiety Galaxy Bandra theatre also said that when Akshay Kumar called him, he politely told him that he won’t take the offer at least for now. He added that though he said no to the offer he will never forget that Akshay Kumar called him to offer financial help for Gaiety Galaxy employees. When asked about the reason why he said no to Akshay’s offer, Desai reportedly stated that he thinks he can manage it right now.

Reportedly, Manoj Desai was also asked about any past calls he had with Akshay Kumar, to which he replied that Akshay often calls him to ask about the progress of his movies. He added that many actors call him and it feels good to give them feedback. Talking about Akshay Kumar’s films he said that his films have even run for 20-25 weeks in Gaiety Galaxy.

