Akshay Kumar Teams Up With YRF For A Big-budgeted Action Comedy

Akshay Kumar never takes a break, his fans feel, and it seems quite true, as the actor is always seen giving back to back hits every year. In 2019, the actor will be seen in a total of four movies that include Kesari, Mission Mangal, and Housefull 4, which have already been released, and Good Newwz, which released on December 27, 2019. Currently, the actor is shooting for Yash Raj Film’s upcoming period drama titled Prithviraj, which is a Prithviraj Chauhan biopic. But what's making the headlines is that the actor has already signed a big budget Yash Raj film.

Akshay Kumar signs a big-budget Yash Raj film

Akshay Kumar made the headlines recently as he has reportedly signed a big-budget action-comedy flick for Yash Raj production, which is one of the most prestigious film banners of the B-Town. According to the reports, the film will make the directorial debut if Shiv Rawail, who is Rahul Rawail’s son. The film is currently in the scripting stage and will make the news during the second half of 2020. It is being said that Akshay Kumar loved the basic premise of the film and is very excited to work with the director, in this action-packed comic movie. Yash Raj Films is known for its big-budget movies, and they are planning to raise the bar every year. According to the reports, Aditya Chopra will be going head over heels for this cause.

It is too early for the fans to speculate what the movie will be about, and whether it will be a franchise film or not, but there are chances that it may be a franchise movie. It has been said that if the characters get popular, then the filmmakers will definitely be willing to work on a film franchise, under the banner. Shiv has been working with YRF for over six years and has been polishing his skills to be a good director. Previously, he has worked as an assistant director for movies like Dhoom 3, Fan, and Befikre.

