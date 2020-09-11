Akshay Kumar Talks To Bear Grylls, Adventurer Reveals His Love For India | Watch

Akshay Kumar recently turned 53 years old on September 9. Yesterday, the actor shared a video on his Instagram in which he is seen interacting with Huma Qureshi and Bear Grylls. In the video, Akshay Kumar & Bear Grylls talked about their upcoming Into The Wild with Bear Grylls episode. During the interaction, Bear Grylls also opened up about his love for India and revealed what he loves about the country. Here is what he had to say about it.

Bear Grylls shares what he loves about India

During the Instagram interaction, Huma Qureshi asked Bear Grylls about what he loves about India. Bear Grylls started by saying that he needs very little encouragement to speak about his love for India and he has a warm heart when it comes to India. He also praised the beautiful nature and mentioned that India has such an incredible wilderness with extremes from the high mountains to the jungles, drier areas and also the coastal region. However, he mentioned that he loves the people in India the most. The people in India has always shown their warmth and love, he added. He further spoke about the richness of colour, smell and culture of India.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan To Team Up Again; Director Elated To Start Work In 2021

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Getting Much-attention From Male Fans Leaves Huma Qureshi Jealous

Promises more episodes in India

In the video, Akshay Kumar shared to Bear Grylls that people in India have so much love for him and he enjoys a huge fan following in India. A humbled Bear Grylls thanked Akshay Kumar and all his fans in India and promised that he will be back India with more such episodes.

This announcement by Bear Grylls has surely increased the excitement among fans of Bear Grylls and his show about who is going to be the next guest on his show. Here is a look at Akshay Kumar & Bear Grylls video.

Akshay Kumar & Bear Grylls

Also Read | Bear Grylls Reveals Worst Eating Experience In Live Session With Akshay Kumar; Watch

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Reveals How He Found His Way To Meet 'Into The Wild' Host Bear Grylls

Bear Grylls' episode with Akshay Kumar and previous Indian guests

Bear Grylls enjoys a huge fan following in India. Before Akshay Kumar, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and superstar Rajinikanth had featured in his show. The episode with Narendra Modi was showcased in more than 180 countries. His upcoming episode of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls sees him and Akshay Kumar on an adventure in the wild. The Bear Grylls Akshay Kumar episode will be premiering today on the Discovery + app and on television it will premiere on September 14, 2020.

Promo Image Credits: Akshay Kumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.