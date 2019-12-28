Salman Khan Wants Akki’s Film 'Good Newwz' To Do Better Than His Own Film

Seems like actor Salman Khan is on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor’s recently-released cop-drama Dabangg 3 has managed to mint in the moolah at the box office. Salman Khan, who recently turned 54 on Friday, took some time off to thank his fans and friends from the media for their blessings and wishes. Considered as one of the most celebrated actors on celluloid, Salman khan recently spoke about his contemporary, Akshay Kumar’s film Good Newwz. Here are the details.

Also Read | Salman Khan Receives A Special Birthday Gift From Bhagyashree's Son Abhimanyu Dassani

Salman Khan on Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz, says ‘Akki’s film should do better than mine’

On being asked about his thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz opening to a lesser number in comparison with Dabangg 3, Salman Khan remarked that he would have been the happiest if Akshay Kumar’s film opened with bigger numbers at the box office. The actor added that every Bollywood film should get a bigger opening and bask in more money, as it is good for the film industry. Salman also opined that Good Newwz has also raked in great business on its opening day, considering the on-going turmoil in the country. Speaking about his film Dabangg 3’s box office collections, Salman Khan thanked his fans for watching the film. Moreover, Salman Khan also promised to work harder for his upcoming films.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Birthday: Aap Ki Adalat Host Rajat Sharma Shares This Epic Throwback Video

All about Good Newwz

Good Newwz, which features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljith Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in the leading roles is directed by Raj Mehta. Good Newwz also stars actors like Tisca Chopra and Gulshan Grover in prominent roles. The movie released on December 27, 2019.

Also Read | Salman Khan Birthday Special: Sonakshi Sinha And Other Actors Who Salman Has Mentored

Also Read | Salman Khan Elated On Becoming A Mama, Says 'becoming A Father The Only Thing Left Now'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.