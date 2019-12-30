Akshay Kumar's Funny Scenes From 'Khatta Meetha' Where His Comic Timing Was Top Notch

Akshay Kumar, who is often called Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar for his daredevil action sequences, is also known for his comic timing. The actor has a number of hits and blockbuster movies to his credit. The films like Housefull, Welcome, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Hera Pheri have proved that Akshay Kumar has a brilliant comic timing. Khatta Meetha, starring Akshay Kumar and Trisha Krishnan released in 2010. The movie was a hit and the actors were appreciated for apt portrayal. We picked up three best scenes from the movie, which proved Akshay Kumar as the king of comic timings, yet again.

Akshay Kumar's comic scenes from Khatta Meetha

His innocence

Akshay Kumar plays the role of ambitious contractor Tichkule, who is struggling to keep his job. But his bribe-friendly brother and brothers-in-law fill their coffers with illicit money. The character essayed by Akshay Kumar is seen struggling to make ends meet but this struggle was given a twist of comedy.

The one with the roller coaster

The scene is one of the comedy scenes of the movie of Akshay Kumar and Rajpal Yadav. After Johny lever fails to start the roller coaster, Rajpal Yadav gives an idea to pull it with the help of an elephant. Later, the knot breaks up and the tractor starts to move backward. All of them tries to stop it with their funny ideas, but in the end it hits the home.

About the film

The film is a remake of Priyadarshan’s Malayalam film Vellankalude Nadu which was released in the year 1988. Akshay Kumar himself has co-produced this film. His production company's name is HariOm Productions, which is dedicated to his father. As per IMDb reports, Akshay Kumar's character Sachin Tichkule is inspired by cartoonist RK Laxman's common man.

Upcoming movies of Akshay Kumar

Kumar is next appearing in the movie Good Newwz. The movie stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh alongside Akshay. Apart from this, the Mission Mangal actor is all set to collaborate with Vashu Bhagnani for their next flick titled as Bell Bottom. The film will go on floors mid next year and will release on January 22, 2021.

