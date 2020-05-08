Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s 'Namastey London': Here's Why You Should Watch This Film

Namastey London stars Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, this romantic comedy flick is based on a true-life story of Kumar’s friend. Namastey London revolves around the life of Jasmeet (Kaif), who leads a British lifestyle, goes to night-clubs, and has a boyfriend. However, her father (Rishi Kapoor) does not approve of them and hatches a plan to take a family tour to India. Amid travelling, he makes her meet different potential Indian grooms but rejects them all. But when they visit a village, Jasmeet’s father finds a perfect Punjabi young man, Arjun. They also force her to marry him, only to let her have the last laugh back in London.

Namastey London’s box office response

Upon its release, Akshay Kumar’s Namastey London was well-received in the northern part of the country. It was a major box office success and earned various nods. We have mentioned some of the reasons why you should watch Namastey London.

Akshay Kumar’s patriotic speech to Charles Browns’ uncle

Akshay Kumar’s befitting response to Charles Browns’ father humiliating India and its culture was quite a powerful moment. While Arjun stands at the other end of the venue, Jasmeet moves away after the insulting conversation. Seeing her with a sad face, Arjun asks her to accompany her and translate every fact he reveals about India. Arjun starts with a Namaste and tells everything about the country with is different from Indians being snake charmers. He also slams the British who belittle India and its people.

Akshay Kumar's chemistry with Katrina Kaif

Despite Jasmeet not liking Arjun for the first few days, she gets impressed with his dedication, loyalty, and consistent efforts. Gradually, she becomes closer to his strong personality. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif look quite easy-going and comfortable as a couple. Besides Kaif, Arjun’s bonding with Rishi Kapoor is relatable. They both understand each other without saying any word. From having deep conversations to playing the Rugby game, they completed each other.

Namastey London's memorable songs

People empathise to the situation with the melodious music of Namastey London. From Main Jahaan Rahoon to Viraaniyan, the soulful music keeps one going while giving a soothing feel. Moreover, Rafta Rafta and Chakna songs instantly became party music after their launch.

Namastey London’s critical response

As per reports, Namastey London opened to a positive critical response. Besides being commercially successful in India, this film also received a good response from the audience and earned well. Namastey London went on the gross ₹714,102,500 worldwide.

