Akshay Kumar's Wife Twinkle Khanna's Throwback Advice On Fighting And Making Up

Twinkle Khanna has always had some of the best advice to give to her fans and followers. In a throwback post from a while ago, the actor talked about fights in relationships. She spoke about how one can take inspiration from cats and dogs as they too fight and make-up.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Best Salt And Pepper Looks; See Pics Inside

Twinkle Khanna's throwback advice on fighting and making up

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Films Have Made Domestic Net Lifetime Collections Of 20 Bn; Know How

In a post from 2018, the actor made an observation that was loved by fans all over. Sharing a picture of her pets, a cat and a dog, Twinkle Khanna simply mentioned that she would want to insert an Archie card slogan in the picture which would say if cats and dogs can kiss and make up why can’t we. Writing this in her caption, Twinkle Khanna added a hashtag that read home and ended the post.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Sister Alka Bhatia: All You Need To Know About Her

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Instagram Posts Amid COVID- 19 Lockdown; Check Out

Twinkle was trying to shed light on the fights and quarrels between couples and how they can make up with each other. This post by Twinkle had garnered many likes and positive comments from her fans all over Instagram. Sharing a picture of her two adorable pets made the audiences adore the post even more. In the picture, followers saw her pet dog and cat having a cute moment as the two animals stared at each other. Fans loved the picture and the caption Twinkle gave with it and therefore praised her for it. After this post, Twinkle shared a series of other posts as well in which several other animals featured on her page.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar Practises Many Physical Art Forms & Workouts At The Age Of 52; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.