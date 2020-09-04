Akshay Kumar Knows The Answer To Viral Question 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?'

Actor Akshay Kumar is known for his coming timings and his sense of humour. Since several days, the question Rasode Mein Kaun Tha? has been doing rounds on the internet. The question became popular after a video from the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya went viral. Akshay Kumar seems to be keeping up with the trend and knows the answer to the popular question.

Does Akshay Kumar know Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?

Akshay Kumar shared a picture with Bear Grylls and wrote, ‘Rasode Mein Bear Tha’ (sic). Bear Grylls was seen cooking something, while Akshay Kumar looked on with keen interest. The picture is a still from the upcoming episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Akshay Kumar also asked his followers if they could guess what Bear Grylls was cooking. Earlier Akshay Kumar had shared a teaser of his upcoming episode with Bear Grylls.

The actor was seen in a casual black t-shirt and cargo pants. Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls set out on a mad adventure and were seen enjoying their time into the wild. In one of the scenes, Bear Grylls surprises Akshay Kumar with elephant poop tea and challenges him to drink it. In another scene, the Khiladi actor is seen river rappelling, while crocodiles were spotted in the water.

Into the Wild With Bear Grylls is a reality TV show starring Bear Grylls. It is a survival skills show and in each episode, Bear Grylls brings different celebrities along with him, on his adventure. The small crew consists of the host, cameramen, field recordists and a mountain guide.

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi was one of the first Indian guests who featured in Into the Wild with Bear Grylls. South Indian superstar Rajinikanth also made an appearance with the survivalist on his show. Akshay Kumar’s episode with Bear Grylls will be premiering on September 14 on Discovery India.

