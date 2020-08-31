Nikhil Chinapa Raises 'red Flag' On Akshay Kumar's Ad, Says 'let Me Try And Fix Tweet'

With more people paying attention to their health and fitness, technology has also evolved. One aspect of this has the fitness watch or band, which can track numerous factors like the steps one takes, calorie consumption and burning, temperature, heartbeat. While such devices have caught on, Nikhil Chinapa does not seem to be too fond of it and raised a ‘red flag’ on Akshay Kumar's advertisement on it.

Nikhil Chinapa fixes Akshay Kumar’s ad

Akshay had recently shared a tweet advertising a fitness watch, highlighting how it was ‘crucial’ to ‘keep a watch’ in these times, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, and how one could keep a tab of one’s blood oxygen levels, body temperature, heart rate, blood pressure and keep the family safe.

The Roadies host fixed the tweet sarcastically and wrote that the device would instead inform the users about 'what’s wrong, make you paranoid’, claiming that the manufacturers could make 'money off your insecurities by recommending treatments, tests and insurance' that one might need or not need.

Red flag. Let me try and fix the tweet for you.



“It is time for us to #keepawatch on your health, so we can tell you what’s wrong, make you paranoid and make money off your insecurities by recommending treatments, tests and insurance that you might, or might not need



Sign up!” https://t.co/t1otltJmK1 — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) August 30, 2020

Nikhil expressed displeasure about the trend of tracking overall, claiming that fitness apps were made to ‘exploit the health insecurities.’ Giving the example of a Fitbit being acquired for Google for $2.1 billion, he even claimed that the data from the trackers was being sold to wellness, insurance and pharmacy companies.

Google bought Fitbit for 2.1 BILLION. Not million.



Why? Because Fitbit has the health data of millions of their users. That health data is gold. https://t.co/MGRGI0BuiE — Nikhil Chinapa (@nikhilchinapa) August 30, 2020

Previously, Akshay Kumar had made headlines for providing such fitness trackers to the Mumbai Police. That time, Maharashtra ministers like Aaditya Thackeray had expressed their gratitude to the Khiladi star.

