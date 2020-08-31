Akshay Kumar Shares New Adventurous Teaser Of Bear Grylls' 'Into The Wild' | Watch

A new teaser showcasing the adventurous and thrilling journey of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the upcoming episodes of Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild is out. The special episode promises the ‘daredevil duo’ on a ‘mad adventure’ in the jungle. The video shared by Akshay Kumar on social media begins with Bear introducing Akshay as the ‘legend’ famed for his action films. Tagging himself as a “reel hero,” Akshay in the video said, “I am a reel hero, he is a real hero.”

Akshay Kumar performs breathtaking stunts with Bear Grills

Further in the video, Bear and Akshay can be seen performing some breathtaking action stunts while maneuvering in the deep jungle. The duo was also seen roughing it out in the jungle and navigating crocodile-infested waters. At one point, Bear tries to fool the actor by making him sips on ‘elephant poop tea’. Sharing the amazing videos on Instagram, the actor wrote that he knew there would be stiff challenges prior to participating in the show, but he was surprised when Bear Grills made him sip the elephant poop tea.

The episode will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11 and air on Discovery Channel on September 14. It was reportedly shot earlier this year at Mysuru’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Actress Bhumi Pednekar was the first one to leave a comment under the post and called it “Insane.” Several fans of the actor who were in awe of the teaser praised Akshay Kumar and even wished him luck for the upcoming adventurous episode. One of the users wrote that Akshay Kumar is the best actor in the Bollywood industry. Another user hailed the actor for always doing something out of the box with his work. A third user expressed her excitement for the episode and wrote that she just cannot wait to watch Bear Grills and Akshay Kumar together. Another user chimed in and commented that the upcoming episode with be the best.

The forthcoming thrilling episode will follow all military-style drills, with former British military personnel Bear Grylls taking charge along with fit and agile Akshay Kumar. The premiere on Discovery Plus, Discovery, and Discovery HD will be available in 7 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, and English.

(Image credit: DiscoveryChannelInd/ YouTube)

