Akshay Kumar Takes Part In A Noble Cause, Urges People To Help Street Vendors Amid COVID

Recently, Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar joined hands with the Art of Living organization to highlight the problems faced by daily laborers and street vendors during the coronavirus pandemic. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma shared the video on Twitter which showed Akshay explaining the miseries of the street vendors and also urged the people to lend their support.

Akshay Kumar highlights the problems of street vendors

The video starts with Akshay talking about the street vendors and their sorrows where there are certain days when they have to sleep empty stomach because of no sale. The Houseful actor said that “Whenever I step out of the house, my attention automatically gets drawn towards the people on the street who can be seen sitting the entire day on the roadside waiting for things to get sell so that they can earn a living. There are people sitting with a bunch of banana’s thinking that they might at least sell one by the end of the day, on the other hand, I see a girl at the signal selling flower garlands just for a living.”

Read: Akshay Kumar Starrer 'Khakee' Best Dialogues, Lesser-known Facts, And More; Read Here

Read: Akshay Kumar's 'Bell Bottom' Shoot To His Big Donation, Know What He Was Up To This Week

Please see this video 🙏 a beautiful initiative by @ArtofLiving n @akshaykumar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3FLfbF9RVG — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) August 26, 2020

Adding further, the actor said, “These people have now become a part of our daily lives who work day and night diligently just to earn and sleep peacefully with their families at night. Lockdown and heavy rains have created an adverse effect on the sales of these vendors and now it’s time that the people lend their hand of support.”

At last, the 52-year-old actor asked his fans and followers to promise to help these people as a friend in their tough times. He said, “every day we can help these people by just buying anything from them in surplus so that they do not have to go home with an empty hand.” Kapil who was in awe of the video quickly shared it on the microblogging site and called it a “beautiful video.”

Meanwhile, the actor who is in London for the shooting of his next film BellBottom will be traversing on an adventurous journey into the wilds with TV host Bear Grylls. On August 21, Akshay Kumar announced that he would be a part of the television show- Into The Wild With Bear Grylls. Sharing the news online, Akshay Kumar wrote: "You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild. #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls." (sic)

Read: Akshay Kumar And Team Join Puja Bhagnani As She Gives The Mahurat Clap For 'Bell Bottom'

Read: Akshay Kumar's 'mad' Adventure With Bear Grylls To Premiere On Small Screen Soon

(Image credit: Akshay Kumar/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.