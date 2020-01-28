Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Panday' First-look Gets Fans Hyped; Check Reactions

Akshay Kumar is all set to give back to back hits in the year 2020. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle to post the first look of his character from Bachchan Panday, his upcoming film. Bachchan Panday release date was supposed to clash with Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadda, but the makers of Bachchan Panday postponed the release dates due to this clash.

Fans of the actor later expressed their views about the first look of Bachchan Panday. Read on to know more about how fans reacted to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Panday first look:

Fans reacting to Bachchan Panday’s first look

Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter handle to post the first look of his character from his upcoming film, Bachchan Panday, which will be directed and written by Farhad Samji. Along with Kumar, the film will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Fans took over Twitter to express their views about the same. Here are the fan reactions:

We will surely make Bachchan panday the biggest blockbuster hit of 2020.. Love u sir.. 🙏 — sumit pathak (@srpsumit) January 27, 2020

I support @akshaykumar ..or waise bhi pritviraj 15 nov ko aa rhi or agar Bachchan Panday crismas pr toh samajh rahe ho, pritviraj ka kam ho jata kyoki usi samay Bachchan Panday ka trailar bhi aata or collection pr asar padta ab Bachchan Panday ko 4000+ screens bhi milagi — Akshay Kumar Thakur (@AkshayKumarTh11) January 27, 2020

Aap sabke liyr daryadili dikhate firate ho @akshaykumar sir ji



Jab aap ka time ata hai to koi aap ke liye daryadili kyu nahi dikhata 😠😠



This is not fare



Pahle padman ,, fir sooryavanshi aur ab bachchan panday



Aap ne theka le rakha hai kya pure industry ka 😒 — that's why💪 (@BadaKhiladi) January 27, 2020

Akshay Kumar to mustache bhi fake laata hai😁 Bachchan panday

Prithviraj On the way😁 — Mohammad aftab alam 🇮🇳 (@AftabAl79667292) January 24, 2020

Yes because Sooryavanshi india k No1 action director ne direct ki hai film 200crore to must kare gi uske baad laxmibomb horror comedy again public ko hansi aay gi prithviraj ko Tanahaji ki support mil gai hai public ne thumbs up diya bachchan panday again comedy — farhan rasool (@farhanrasool2) January 20, 2020

