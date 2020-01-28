The Debate
Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Panday' First-look Gets Fans Hyped; Check Reactions

Bollywood News

Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Panday' first-look is out, and fans of the actor are excited to see him in a never-seen-before avatar. Read on to know more details.

akshay kumar

Akshay Kumar is all set to give back to back hits in the year 2020. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle to post the first look of his character from Bachchan Panday, his upcoming film. Bachchan Panday release date was supposed to clash with Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chadda, but the makers of Bachchan Panday postponed the release dates due to this clash.

Fans of the actor later expressed their views about the first look of Bachchan Panday. Read on to know more about how fans reacted to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Panday first look:

Fans reacting to Bachchan Panday’s first look

Akshay Kumar took to his official Twitter handle to post the first look of his character from his upcoming film, Bachchan Panday, which will be directed and written by Farhad Samji. Along with Kumar, the film will also feature Kriti Sanon in the lead role. Fans took over Twitter to express their views about the same. Here are the fan reactions:

