Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani' Has Some BTS Fun Moments

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani stars Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this romantic comedy movie was loved by the audience upon its release in 2009. It established Ranbir Kapoor as a versatile Bollywood actor. Moreover, the duo's on-screen chemistry was adored by their respective fans.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani revolves around an irresponsible and carefree young lad, Prem (Ranbir Kapoor), who spends time with his buddies and runs a Happy Club in town. However, he falls in love with a beautiful girl Jenny (Katrina Kaif), who transforms him completely. Though the storyline looked common, Ranbir Kapoor's charm took the movie to another level.

Besides the stunning star cast and storyline, its songs were also garnered a lot of attention. Tracks including Tu Jaane Na, Tera Hone Laga Hoon and Prem Ki Naiya topped music charts for months. Apart from being chartbusters, its songs are still widely popular. We have compiled some of the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’s hilarious BTS scenes to refresh your memory.

BTS scenes from Katrina Kaif’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Movie’s different titles

In a hilarious BTS conversation between Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, the duo revealed that there were different titles for their movie. They listed them down by telling I Pyaar You, Ek Main Aur Ek Tu, Is this Love and Prem Ki Naiyya, are some of them. On the other hand, the filmmaker talked about the chosen title and said that it made it clear to the audience that the film was a romantic-comedy-drama. Moreover, Katrina Kaif said that people complained about it being too long and complicated. However, when someone watched the film they could understand what that meant.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’s shooting locations

An extended sequence of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani had to be shot in Ooty. Reportedly, a set was created in the city to shoot for over a month. But due to sudden downpour, the set was weakened by the seventh day of the film shoot. Therefore, the makers of the flick decided to shoot the remaining portion in Mumbai. Tu Jaane Na song was filmed in different spectacular locations in Turkey. In the video, Katrina Kaif revealed that the movie was on a halt for some time as she got injured while shooting a chase sequence.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’s songs

Talking about Prem Ki Naiyaa, the makers depicted how Prem reacted about his newfound love in front of his friends. Therefore, they added funny and cool dance steps which showcased how excited he was. On the other hand, Tera Hone Laga Hoon required Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor to feel fresh. According to the makers, they depicted living in the moment part quite well.

