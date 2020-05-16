Akshay Kumar Donates 500 Smartwatches That Can Detect COVID Symptoms To Nashik Police

Akshay Kumar recently donated 500 smartwatches, which help in tracking the symptoms of COVID-19, to Nashik Police on account of protection. He had previously donated 1000 smartwatches to Mumbai Police as the number of positive cases has been shooting up consistently. Nashik Police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil recently expressed his gratefulness over the offering by Akshay Kumar.

Akshay Kumar donates 500 smartwatches to Nashik Police

People in the film industry have been trying their best to help the frontline workers by donating in some way or the other. Actor Akshay Kumar recently decided to do his part as he donated smartwatches that can detect the symptoms of COVID 19 to Nashik and Mumbai Police. Commissioner of Nashik Police Vishwas Nangre Patil recently spoke about the gesture made by Akshay Kumar. He said that he is grateful to the actor for donating 500 smartwatches which will be spread out to the frontline workers who are of 45 years and above in age. He also explained how these watches work and help in getting early attention and medication. The watch provides data related to body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure, which will all be collected on the COVID-19 dashboard. He also added that this dashboard is monitored by the police force. The force will also track health and wellness dashboards which will track BMI and footsteps on a regular basis.

These bands will soon be available in India after the requirement for frontline workers is met. These wristbands are expected to bring down the spread of the virus which seems to have no control at the moment. Currently, there have been 27,524 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while the death toll is at 1019 in Maharashtra alone. Keeping the statistics in mind, the lockdown in Mumbai was extended by the Maharashtra state government. The lockdown will be in place with strict guidelines until the end of May. Overall, India has seen 85,940 positive cases so far, which is beyond the positive numbers in China which stood at 82,941.

